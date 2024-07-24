The Mets make the trip across New York to face the Yankees! These are two teams that have surprised this season. The Yankees are one of the best teams in the MLB. The Mets were supposed to be rebuilding, but they have been playing much better than expected this year. Our MLB odds series has our Mets-Yankees prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Mets-Yankees Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Gerrit Cole

Sean Manaea (6-4) with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up five runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout in a Mets loss.

2024 Road Splits: (3-1) 3.10 ERA

Gerrit Cole (3-1) with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in a Yankees win.

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) 4.40 ERA

MLB Odds: Mets-Yankees Odds

MLB Odds: Mets-Yankees Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +138

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mets vs. Yankees

Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets had a complete makeover from last year to this year. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for them, but they are 51-48 this season and have won two out of their last three games. Their bats have jumped above average after struggling earlier this season, while their pitching has still struggled. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, and Brandon Nimmo have been solid behind the plate despite their struggles on offense. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson have been solid despite the staff struggling. The Mets have been a big surprise and are in the wildcard hunt.

The Mets are starting Sean Manaea on the mound and he has a 6-4 record, a 3.73 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. Manaea has allowed 46 runs on 85 hits with 41 walks and 97 strikeouts through 101.1 innings. In the 19 games he has started this season, the Mets are 12-7. Manaea has been playing well in his own right and has been a bright spot for the Mets this year on the mound. However, he has a huge challenge in this game against the Yankees behind the plate and how good their offense has been playing all year.

The Mets have gotten red-hot recently behind the plate and are 11th in the MLB. They have a .250 batting average after having a .238 batting average last season. Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor lead the way in most batting categories this season. Lindor leads in batting average at .256, is tied for the lead in home runs with Alonso at 19, and in total hits at 102. Finally, Nimmo leads in RBI at 63 and in OBP at .358. The Mets have been red-hot and get a favorable matchup against Gerrit Cole for the Yankees because he has been rusty since coming back from an injury.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB and they have a 60-42 record. Their bats and pitching have been great this whole season. Their bats have fallen just outside the top 10 in the MLB, while their pitching is still strong and ranks in the top five. Juan Soto is a huge difference maker and an MVP-caliber player who was added to go with Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Anthony Volpe behind the plate. Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil have all been at varying levels of at least good if not great on the mound in New York.

The Yankees are starting Gerrit Cole on the mound where he has a 3-1 record, a 4.60 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP. Cortes has allowed 15 runs on 31 hits with 10 walks and 34 strikeouts through 29.1 innings. He has started in six games and the Yankees have gone 4-2 in those games. Cole has been rusty since coming back from injury after winning the Cy Young last season. He also gets a huge challenge against a Mets offense that has been red-hot in their own right recently.

The biggest key to the Yankees and their success is their offense. They are ranked 12th in the MLB currently in team batting average at .248 which is a massive improvement after struggling to .227 last season. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lead in almost every batting category. Judge leads in home runs at 35, in RBI at 89, and in OBP at .435. Finally, Soto leads in batting average at .311 and total hits at 112. This offense has cooled off a bit, and they get a difficult matchup against Sean Manaea on the mound for the Mets. This offense has been great, but Bradley has been having a great year in his own right.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Baseball is better with competitive teams in New York and we get that with both teams this season. The Mets have the better offense and the pitching advantage in this game. The offensive difference is marginal, but Manaea is a better option at pitcher than Cole is. Expect the Mets to keep this close and win at Yankee Stadium in the metro series.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-146)