Jasmine Dumile, the wife of legendary rapper MF Doom, has revealed heartbreaking details surrounding his untimely death. According to Jasmine, MF Doom, whose real name was Daniel Dumile, passed away at the age of 49 on October 31 due to angioedema, a rare and sudden form of swelling that affected his ability to breathe. Medics kept him on a respirator until his unfortunate demise, according to Yahoo.

Despite appearing fit and well before his death, MF Doom had been battling various health conditions, including kidney disease, as shared by Jasmine during the inquest. After receiving two doses of a new blood pressure medication, he experienced breathing difficulties and swelling of the throat and tongue, prompting a visit to the emergency room.

During his hospital stay, Jasmine described the conditions as substandard, with her husband placed in what seemed like an old storage room. Though she refrained from confirming it, she expressed dissatisfaction with the room's setup. Medics present in the courtroom confirmed that it was one of several rooms attached to the emergency department.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following MF Doom's passing, claims suggest that St. James Hospital launched a serious incident investigation. Legal representatives representing Mrs. Dumile have raised concerns regarding her husband's treatment, including delayed medication and the condition of the facility.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Dumile was unable to visit her spouse in the hospital, adding to the emotional strain of the situation. During the inquest, her legal representatives questioned the frequency of welfare check-ups and highlighted instances of delayed medication for throat swelling. Additionally, it was revealed that during a sudden downturn, MF Doom's help buzzer had been placed out of reach, requiring Jasmine to intervene by contacting the hospital herself when she received a distress call from her husband.