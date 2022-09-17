Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Ravens

On the heels of a statement win over the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins are now set for their first road game of the 2022 season, as they will meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

The Dolphins kicked off the Mike McDaniel era with the team in convincing fashion thanks to their double-digit victory against the Patriots. From the three turnovers forced to the mere one scoring drive allowed to the Mac Jones-led Patriots offense, it was just the performance that Miami needed from its defense to open up the year on a winning note.

The Dolphins have not opened up a campaign with a 2-0 record in four years. For the AFC East side to snap this streak in Week 2, it must achieve each of these feats against the Ravens.

4. Chase Edmonds records a career-high 90 receiving yards

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith showed his cards in Week 1 when it came to answering the question on what will be the game plan for the team’s running backs group. For one, he opted to involve multiple such players in the passing attack, including Chase Edmonds, who hauled in four receptions for 40 receiving yards.

The Dolphins will now meet a Ravens front seven group that has had its fair share of struggles in containing running backs in the passing game. In the 2021 regular season, Baltimore ranked seventh in all the NFL in most receiving yards allowed to running backs with 743. Just last week, Baltimore watched as the New York Jets’ one-two punch at the running back position in Michael Carter and Breece Hall combined for 78 receiving yards.

Edmonds should keep the Ravens’ stout front seven unit on its heels with a 90 receiving yards showing, which would then set a new career-high.

In the big picture, this area of Edmonds’ game is one that he is looking to bolster this season.

“That’s something that I feel like is kind of my niche,” Edmonds said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I feel like I can separate myself around other running backs in the NFL, just with my ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. So just continuing to work with Tua (Tagovailoa), continuing to work in the scheme (and) finding ways that (Mike) McDaniel can be creative and get me out in the backfield with mismatches.”

3. Tyreek Hill turns around his woes against the Ravens

Very few teams in the NFL had much of an answer for Tyreek Hill during his run with the Kansas City Chiefs. Among them, the Ravens did succeed a couple of times in limiting the production from the speedy wideout.

Over his last two meetings against the Ravens, Hill combined for 91 receiving yards, including 14 in last season’s thriller between Kansas City and Baltimore in Week 2. This time around, the six-time Pro Bowler sure has what it takes to continually waltz his way into the open field against the Ravens and orchestrate an all-around dominant performance.

Even in plays where the Ravens are able to silence Hill, the Dolphins’ keen depth at the wide receiver position can prevent the offense from being a one-dimensional unit, which McDaniel spoke about following Miami’s win over New England.

“I think each and every game we’ll do our best to feature him [Tyreek Hill] unless the defense has to fully commit to take him away, which is good news for the Miami Dolphins because we have some other playmakers,” McDaniel said.

2. Dolphins’ formidable front seven group dominates the line of scrimmage battle

The Dolphins came away with a stunning 22-10 win against Baltimore last season, with one of the reasons being the decisive production from their front seven group. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had quite a difficult time getting into a groove in the contest. Overall, Miami wound up blitzing Jackson 26 times, and it also logged seven quarterback hits and four sacks on the day.

Not much should change from a defensive standpoint when the Dolphins and Ravens meet on Sunday. From Jaelen Phillips bringing pressure from the outside edge to possibly even defensive coordinator Josh Boyer getting creative by sending in cornerback blitzes, Miami can once again have its way against the one-time NFL MVP award winner.

1. Dolphins secure a pivotal road win over the Ravens

The Dolphins garnered plenty of hype during the offseason due to the multiple notable moves that general manager Chris Grier pulled off. They should continue to silence doubters with a quality win over Baltimore, which could then give them sole possession of first place in the AFC East after Week 2 pending the Buffalo Bills’ home clash with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.