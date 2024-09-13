The Miami Dolphins received good news with the active status of standout running back De’Von Achane for Thursday night’s showdown against Buffalo. And he had company in the backfield from a rookie. Also, the Dolphins got a little pregame advice. A fan delivered a cheeky warning on the same street as Tyreek Hill's arrest, in the form of a video posted on X from Betrjojo.

Hill’s incident occurred prior to kickoff for the Miami Dolphins season-opening game. The star wide receiver went on to have an impressive effort, including an 80-yard touchdown reception.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill supported by teammates

Police body camera footage released Monday showed an officer pulled Hill out of his car by his arm and forced him face-first to the ground, after Hill put up the window of his car during a traffic stop. Subsequently, police handcuffed and detained Hill. Eventually police released Hill after he received citations for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Among those coming to Hill’s defense included Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, according to nbcmiami.com.

“Excessive force on a Black man, that’s not uncommon. It’s a very common thing in America,” Holland said. “So I think that needs to be addressed at a countrywide level.”

Teammate Jonnu Smith, who supported Hill at the scene, added, “Obviously we all see the police brutality that goes on in this country, and when you see your teammate possibly being part of that, you’re doing everything in your power to help him.”

Brother of officer speaks out against Hill

Others see the situation differently. David Torres, the brother of a Miami-Dade police officer involved in the incident, pinned the blame on Hill, according to nypost.com.

“If you watch the video, he did not follow instructions from the get-go,” Torres said. “He was yelling at the officer and telling him not to bang on his window. If you know anything about dealing with police officers, you know do not raise your window on them. The officers have every right to keep themselves safe. And that’s exactly what happened. They were keeping themselves safe.”

Hill told nypost.com the situation could have been handled better.

“My whole life is all about accountability, like how can I get better?” Hill said. “Right now, I have family members who are cops. We’ve had conversations. Yes, I will say I could have been better. I could have let down my window in that instant. But the thing about me is, man, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras out, phones on you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules, do what everyone else would do.”