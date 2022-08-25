Mario Cristobal is Miami, and Miami is Mario Cristobal. The new Miami football head coach was born there. He played there, served as an important assistant coach there, and even landed his first head coaching job nearby at FIU. Now he will lead the Hurricanes and attempt to restore their former glory, and it’s time to make some bold predictions for his first season at the helm in 2022.

The program’s 7-5 record in 2021 shouldn’t be too much of a cause for concern. They ended the previous season strong, which gives fans hope for much more improvement from the team this year. They also had some crazy games last season. Recall that they lost to North Carolina, Virginia, and Florida State by a combined eight points only. They were competitive against Michigan State, too.

Now, there should be more stability, experience, and reasonable expectations for significant progression. They may even become a national championship-level contender in the near future. For 2022, however, winning the ACC Championship would be a good place to start.

In line with that, here are a few bold Miami football predictions for 2022.

Miami Football 2022 Predictions

3. The Hurricanes will have another winning season

Miami should open the season 4-1 if the Canes can defeat North Carolina, with their only loss coming at Texas A&M. After dealing with the Tar Heels, the ACC schedule is more than manageable for a while.

They’ll have a stretch against Georgia Tech, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Going 4-1 against those teams isn’t too much to ask, though 3-2 is probable. Heck, 5-0 also isn’t entirely out of the question.

Of course, the major ACC dates are going to be their matchup at Clemson and then hosting Pitt to end the season.

This is going to be a baptism by fire for Cristobal’s coaching staff, but they also have a lot of opportunities to turn heads and spring surprises.

Miami football should win around 8-9 games this year for yet another winning season in the books.

2. Mitchell Agude will get a ton of sacks

Only 33 sacks were recorded by the Hurricanes in 2021, although these were distributed among several defenders. Looking ahead to 2022, the Canes would benefit from having a primary guy as the main face of their defense.

Enter Mitchell Agude. The UCLA transfer could be the right man for the job right away.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Agude will team up with UAB transfer Antonio Moultrie and a few holdovers to try to do something behind the line. Keep in mind that over the previous two years, Agude has recorded 4.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He was also credited with 54 tackles, four caused fumbles, and 38 quarterback pressures. That earned him a spot on the Pac-12 Second Team.

He is expected to play a significant role in a deep defensive end rotation that also includes returning players Chantz Williams and Jahfari Harvey as well as fellow transfer Akheem Mesidor. Simply put, this UM defense has a lot of quality up front.

So far, Agude has also adjusted well to Miami.

“It’s been good, everything fast-paced here,” Agude said after one of the team’s practices. “The culture is about winning. Everyone has one objective, to win games. It comes with the work. It’s a good adjustment for me, because I want to be the best version of myself.”

Agude’s desire is in the right place, and it seems he has put himself in exactly the right spot to succeed in 2022.

1. Tyler Van Dyke finishes in top five in Heisman race

After taking over for D’Eriq King in 2021, Tyler Van Dyke had a tremendously strong first season as a starter. As such, many people think he’ll be one of the top quarterback prospects in the next NFL Draft.

"This guy, he's special." – @coach_cristobal Tyler Van Dyke excelled in 2021, but can he reach new heights this season and lead the Hurricanes to a resurgent 2022?https://t.co/rxwqKUt28r — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) August 22, 2022

Van Dyke is someone coach Cristobal also believes in. After throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns the previous season, he has certainly garnered the adulation and loyalty of Miami football fans. Experts think he’ll do a good job of guiding the Hurricanes to a fruitful season. He should also place among the top five of the Heisman Trophy vote.

It has been more than 30 years, however, since a quarterback from the Hurricanes was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Steve Walsh was the last, chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. Miami has experienced an extended and severe drought of Round 1 QBs since then.

In 2003, the 49ers selected Ken Dorsey in the seventh round, and the Lions selected Brad Kaaya in the sixth in 2017. Both players had forgettable NFL careers.

Connecticut native Tyler Van Dyke, however, is about to put a stop to that dry spell. He has the kind of size, arm, and maturity that makes scouts salivate.

Even just focusing on Van Dyke’s physical prowess — a big arm, an outstanding touch, and superb mobility — makes it clear why he has his fans. He has even had comparisons to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Van Dyke passed for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his 10 games last season. During that time, he also had six straight games with at least 300 yards and three passing touchdowns. Miami finished 5-1 during that stretch, which helped Van Dyke win the ACC Rookie of the Year Award.

Van Dyke’s presence in Miami might also be seen as the product of some providence. He was recruited by a number of good-but-not-great Power Five teams, including Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, and Syracuse. Miami football fans, therefore, are more than elated that he’s the face of the program and the guy who might carry them toward a memorable season.