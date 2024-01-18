Cam McCormick is returning for a 9th season

Miami football tight end Cam McCormick announced that he will return in 2024 for his ninth season of eligibility in college football.

Cam McCormick started his college career with the Oregon football program, then played with the Miami football program last season. He was in the same recruiting class as Rashan Gary, Nick Bosa and Jalen Hurts. He battled season-ending injuries in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX.

McCormick played in six of his eight seasons in college, not having a large role in any season. Now, he will finish his college career with one more season at Miami. It will be interesting to see if he has any type of role in the offense in 2024.

Needless to say, the news of McCormick exercising his ninth year of eligibility sparked a ton of reactions. Let's get to the best of them.

Buddy’s been in college so long that his freshman year was my 8th grade year. It’s time to GET A JOB https://t.co/DQXWKng69Y — Barstool GSU🐾 (@BarstoolGSU) January 18, 2024

This guy better have a PhD when he’s done https://t.co/PjSUfcdgKR — Matt Workman (@matt_workman) January 18, 2024

This is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/JRt4aO0H1u — Eric Skidmore (@Eskiddy3) January 18, 2024

Those reactions showed more anger, while some others had some funny jokes on the situation.

The Van Wilder of college football. https://t.co/FheEYaXGz4 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 18, 2024

While McCormick is not someone who has ever played a big role on the field for any of the teams he has been a part of, at least from a receiving standpoint, he is taking advantage of the rules in place. There are many people who would have liked to extend their time in college. Maybe not to nine years, but many people wish they could stay a bit longer.

It seems as if McCormick has enjoyed his time as a student athlete, and he is going to get one more year of that before moving on from Miami football.