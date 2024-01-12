Can Isaiah Taylor be an impact player for the Hurricanes?

Miami football is gearing up for the 2024 season and just snagged a player at a position of need, bringing in safety Isaiah Taylor via the transfer portal. Taylor announced his move to Miami on social media on Thursday. He spent three seasons at Arizona, starting three games for the Wildcats.

He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. The eldest Taylor is best known for his years with the Miami Dolphins and is the defensive ends coach for Miami football, a position he took last year.

This will not be the first time that Jason Taylor is on the same team as his son. He was the defensive line coach and then the defensive coordinator for Isaiah's high school team at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. The team won a state championship in Taylor's senior season.

Taylor appeared in 24 games total for Arizona. He recorded 56 total tackles, three pass deflections and an interception against Arizona State.

Miami football displayed one of the toughest defenses all season thanks in part to Taylor's coaching. The Hurricanes finished ranked 24th in total defense and held six opponents to 20 or fewer points, going 5-1 in those games.

Getting Isaiah Taylor's commitment is huge for Miami as it lost a pair of safeties in James Williams and Kamren Kinchens. Taylor will have a chance to compete for a starting spot and help the Hurricanes secondary stay in shape.

Though he won’t be coached directly by his father, it is cool to see Isaiah and Jason Taylor on the same team. It remains to be seen if the youngest Taylor will follow in his dad's NFL footsteps, but for now, he can enjoy the college ride with family by his side.