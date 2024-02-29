The Miami football program lost a lot of talent this offseason. However, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes were able to land one of the best players in the transfer portal with Washington State transfer QB Cameron Ward. Initially, Ward decided to enter the NFL before changing course and deciding to join the Miami football program.
With Spring ball a ways out, Cristobal wasn't afraid to share how excited he is for Ward to join the program, per Nick Schultz of On3.
“Cam has not disappointed, man. He has been awesome as a leader. He has been awesome as a competitor. We have our fourth-quarter drills out there man and he’s trying to win. He’s trying to win all the reps. So all in all, really fired up that he’s here. I think you’ll enjoy watching him this spring.”
Ward certainly brings a ton of talent to the table. After starting his career at Incarnate Word, he threw for 3,736 yards with 25 touchdowns in his second year with Washington State. He had plenty of interest in the portal, including Auburn and Florida State, among others.
Mario Cristobal touches on why Cameron Ward is a good fit
It sure seems the Miami football head coach is excited about the addition of Ward. Moreover, Cristobal spoke on why he believes Ward is a great fit for the program:
“There’s a lot of things. I mean, he’s an explosive player who’s a great leader. He’s got a great presence about him, he’s been in big games, big situations, tough situations. Has been overmatched personnel-wise and still finds a way to create some dynamic explosive plays, manage a game, make a lot out of a little sometimes. And at the same time, he’s very goal driven. He’s very intent on helping Miami become a prominent football program once again.”
The Miami football program has a long history of success, although the recent track record hasn't been as good for the Hurricanes. Still, Ward is a massive upgrade at the quarterback position, especially after Tyler Van Dyke left for Wisconsin.
With Cameron Ward in town, there are a lot of expectations for the 2024 season for the Miami football program.