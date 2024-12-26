ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-5) take on the Colorado State Rams (8-4) in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl on Saturday night! Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Miami (OH)-Colorado State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Miami (OH)-Colorado State Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not met since 2010. Miami (OH) won that game 31-10.

Overall Series: Miami (OH) has won both matchups with Colorado State.

Here are the Miami (OH)-Colorado State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami (OH)-Colorado State Odds

Miami (OH): -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -137

Colorado State: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 40.5 (-114)

Under: 40.5 (-106)

How to Watch Miami (OH)-Colorado State

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State allowed 393.9 total yards per game during the regular season, and 24.3 points. Those numbers are not great, and they are going to be missing some important players. Leading tackler Jock Buom, and both of their starting defensive ends are not playing in this game. Those are three very impactful players missing the Arizona Bowl. With them out, Miami (OH) is going to have a bit of an easier time moving the football up and down the field.

The Rams are also going to be without star wide receiver Tory Horton due to an injury. Their two leading receivers in Caleb Goodie and Jamari Pearson will also be sitting out the Arizona Bowl. That is their three top wide receivers, and a lot of yards to make up. Miami (OH) allowed the fewest passing touchdowns, and the third-fewest passing yards per game in the MAC this season, so they already play well in that aspect. If they can keep that up against a weakened wide receiver room, they will be able to win this game.

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams are missing some of their best players. However, the RedHawks will a depleted wide receiving room, as well. Miami (OH) will be missing Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil. That is 98 receptions, 1,634 yards, and 16 touchdowns absent from the Arizona Bowl. Colorado State does not have the best passing defense, but it is going to get a lot easier for them in this bowl game. With Miami (OH) not having their weapons, the Rams have a chance to cover the spread.

Avery Morrow and Justin Marshall are still expected to suit up. These two players are the top rushers on the team. They have combined for 1,618 yards on the season, and 13 touchdowns. They are also rushing for 5.2 yards per carry. Miami (OH) is a little worse with their run defense, and the Rams will need these two players to have their best game. If Colorado State can get a good game out of their rushing offense, the Rams will be able to cover the spread.

Final Miami (OH)-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

This will end up being a good game, and it will come down to which team can get their rushing attack going more. With all the best receivers in this game sitting out, the ground game is the most important. With that said, I like the RedHawks defense to stand a little tougher. I will take Miami (OH) to win this game straight up.

Final Miami (OH)-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) ML (-137)