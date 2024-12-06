ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-2) are on the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (6-2) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami (OH)-Indiana prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Miami (OH)-Indiana College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami (OH)-Indiana Odds

Miami (OH): +17.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +1280

Indiana: -17.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: -151.5 (-105)

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Indiana

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami (OH) has played some good basketball lately. They have won four of their last five games, and they are 5-2 on the season. With wins of UMES, Mercer, Air Force, and Siena, they are not all that convincing. However, wins are wins, and they all matter when it comes down to it. Miami (OH) may not win this game, but they way they are playing shows that they have the capability of covering the spread.

In their last three games, the RedHawks have played some great defense. They have allowed just 63.3 points per game in that span. That number is almost 10 points below their season average. Miami (OH) has found a way to make an adjustment and pick it up on defense. Indiana will put up some points, so the RedHawks have to be at their best on defense in this one. If they can play well on defense, they will have a chance to cover.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana has been able to crush the teams they have played at home this season. The Hoosiers have won all of their home games by double digits this season. That includes a 16-point win over South Carolina, who is a very good SEC team. In their five home games, the Hoosiers average 84.6 points per game. That is above their season average. If they can continue to score and play well in Bloomington, Indiana will cover the spread.

Indiana lost to both Louisville and Gonzaga. Those are two very good team, but Miami (OH) is not nearly on that level. Miami (OH) has played one power conference team this season, and that was Michigan in Ann Arbor. The RedHawks were blown out by almost 30 points in their loss to the Wolverines. Indiana should have similar success in this game. When Miami (OH) plays a power conference, they are going to struggle.

On the season, Indiana scores 80.8 points per game. They also have the third-best field goal percentage at 49.9 percent. That number is 24th-best in the nation. Indiana also makes 37.0 percent of their threes, which puts them fifth in the Big Ten in that category. When Indiana is given the chance, they will score the basketball pretty easily. If they can hit their open shots in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Miami (OH)-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana is the better team here, there is no question about it. However, Miami (OH) has the capability to play well, and they can be a team to pull off an upset. However, with Michigan crushing Miami (OH), I think Indiana will too. I am fully expecting the Hoosiers to blow out the RedHawks by 20+ points Friday night in Bloomington.

Final Miami (OH)-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -17.5 (-122)