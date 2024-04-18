In a surprising development for the Miami women's basketball team, Haley Cavinder is set to reunite with her twin sister, Hanna, in Miami for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The announcement comes just a day after Hanna Cavinder declared her intention to return to Miami following a brief hiatus from college basketball.
The Cavinder twins, who initially stepped away from the sport after helping lead the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight, had briefly pursued other interests. Haley had even committed to TCU for the 2024-25 season after re-entering the college basketball scene via the transfer portal in October. However, the allure of playing alongside her sister again and returning to a familiar environment proved strong enough to change her plans.
Haley's decision to leave TCU coincided with the news of LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith committing to the Horned Frogs Thursday. Van Lith, a standout at Louisville, brought significant credentials to TCU, which might have influenced Haley's decision to seek a different path.
Cavinder twins return to the court after year off to ‘pursue other interests'
“Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our fifth year,” Haley wrote in a statement posted to social media. “There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my Twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and cant wait to play at the U.”
Haley was the 2021 Mountain West player of the year, and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2022-23, averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Hanna averaged 3.8 points per game while a reserve in her first season at Miami.
“My last season of basketball was one of the most successful & challenging yrs of my life but it helped me grow immensely,” Hanna wrote in a social media post announcing her return Wednesday. “The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I am returning for one more szn.”
Pioneers in the NIL area at Miami
During their initial tenure at Miami, the Cavinder twins became well-known figures not just for their on-court skills but also as pioneers in the NIL era. They were among the first college athletes to capitalize on the new NIL regulations, securing endorsements with major brands like Boost Mobile, Raising Cane’s, and Victoria’s Secret PINK. Their success off the court has complemented their athletic achievements, making them household names in college sports.
The return of the Cavinder twins to Miami is expected to bring new energy to the program, especially with the recent coaching change. Longtime Toledo coach Tricia Cullop, who took over from retired coach Katie Meier, brings her own successful track record to the Hurricanes. Cullop’s experience and the Cavinder twins' star power could form a dynamic combination as the team looks to build on its previous successes.
With Hanna's recent posts expressing her renewed passion for basketball and the sisters’ decision to play their final college season together at Miami, the Hurricanes are gearing up for what could be a memorable year.