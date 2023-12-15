Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari ended up violently mangled after a collision on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Car racing in the middle of a crowded street in Hollywood is never a good idea, and when you're an A-list actor like Michael B. Jordan doing it in an expensive blue Ferrari it's even more fraught with hazard.

The Creed star was captured on video obtained by TMZ in which he appears to be racing against a red Ferrari down a famously busy Hollywood stretch of Sunset Boulevard and then veers wildly out of control — crashing into a parked Kia.

It was a bad look for Michael B. Jordan, not to mention all of the cars involved. In the footage, Jordan's blue Ferrari swerves left, and then gets tugged sharply to the right in an overcorrection, resulting in Michael B. Jordan slamming into a Kia parked on the right hand side of the street.

It is difficult to gauge the exact speeds they were going, but Jordan's Ferrari, as well as the red Ferrari he appears to be racing against, both seem to be driving excessively fast prior to the collision.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there was no indication Jordan was impaired by drugs or alcohol. The police reportedly asked Jordan what happened at the time of the collision, and he did not offer an explanation.

This video footage suggests pretty strongly suggests that racing was involved, which would put Jordan squarely at fault for the crash.

As if there aren't enough stressors to deal with as an LA driver, now we need to keep our eyes open for Michael B. Jordan‘s ill-advised racing maneuvers on the city's busiest streets.