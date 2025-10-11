Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are not letting fans dictate how they show up for one another.

Ayesha recently went viral for the comments she made regarding marriage and children.

“So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married… I thought I was going to be a ‘career girl’ and that’s it,” Ayesha said on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month.

Ayesha and Stephen have been married since 2011, and they share four children: four kids: Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1.

The comments went viral this week but Ayesha and Stephen remain a solid unit as they celebrated the opening of his bourbon bar in San Francisco, California. Ayesha shared a photo from the event as she stood next to the four-time NBA champion in a red see-through dress.

“I always wanted to marry a bourbon man. @the8thrule bourbon inspired speakeasy opens October 10th in SF! I am so proud of you @stephencurry30 !” the caption read.

Steph's bourbon brand Gentleman’s Cut, responded to the photo, writing, “Behind every gentleman is a great woman.”

Despite Ayesha and Steph moving on from the viral comments, fans still got in the comment section to voice their opinion.

“Shawty trying to change the narrative,” one fan wrote.

One fan defended the couple, writing, “Y'all arguing about their relationship and they still getting money.”

This is not the first time that Ayesha has kept her cool after viral comments. She originally “responded” to the backlash with a photo of herself, Steph, and their four kids on Instagram.

The Sweet July founder wrote, “Life lately” in the caption of that photo.

This is also not the first time Steph has defended his wife. He recently spoke up to rapper Killer Mike about the comments he agreed with about Ayesha “embarrassing” Steph.

“Naaaa not you Mike,” the Warriors superstar wrote. “I’m cool staying silent and letting these other clowns have their moment… But you’re better than that. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”