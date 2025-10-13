When he returns from his torn ACL injury in 2026, expect New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers to immediately click with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has already led the team to two wins in three starts.

Dart took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the Giants' Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, including the moment he high-fived a referee. Nabers was loving it, commenting, “U a troll bro [rolling on the floor emoji] me and u gone have sum fun!!!!”

Luckily, it appears Nabers is locked into the Giants' season, even if he isn't on the field with his teammates. He is recovering from his torn ACL injury that he suffered in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Malik Nabers will catch passes from Giants QB Jaxson Dart in 2026

In 2026, Nabers will rejoin the Giants as their top wide receiver. He went down during Dart's first start of the year against the Chargers.

Before his injury, Nabers had two catches for 20 yards. Dart's first completion of his first start was to Nabers. He was on a tear through the first month of the season, with 16 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the three games before Week 4.

Nabers is coming off a promising rookie season. He was targeted 170 times in 15 games, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. His quarterbacks that year included Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle.

He was selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU. During his collegiate career, Nabers was named Unanimous All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2023.

The 2023 season was Nabers' best year. He caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had never eclipsed four touchdowns in any of his other two seasons at LSU.

Meanwhile, the Giants are rolling after beating the Eagles for the first time since Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. The Giants dominated the game, and Dart threw for 195 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he had 58 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Cam Skattebo was the MVP of the game, though. He had 98 yards on 19 carries, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He also had 12 receiving yards on two catches.