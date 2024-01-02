Michelle Yeoh took to Instagram to post a heartwarming announcement.

Michelle Yeoh has become a grandmother. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star and Oscar winner took to Instagram to make the special announcement.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024”

In a special new Instagram post, Yeoh announced the birth of her grandchild. The picture features her holding the newborn's foot.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024,” her post began, continuing, “we are so truly blessed… can't tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy.”

In a second post, Yeoh confirmed that this baby is her grandchild. She thanked Nicolas and Darina for “making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents,” also announcing the baby's name as Maxime.

Michelle Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Yes, Madam, Magnificent Warriors, and Police Story 3: Supercop. She made her way into Hollywood with roles in the likes of the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Some of her other recent credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas and blockbusters like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Yeoh also starred in Star Trek Discovery, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and American Born Chinese.

Her biggest role, however, came in the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film landed Yeoh her first Oscar win, winning Best Actress.