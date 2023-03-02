There was much speculation regarding Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan following the Wolverines’ defeat to TCU in last season’s College Football Playoff.

A year after he signed off on a new five-year deal with Michigan, Harbaugh was linked with multiple NFL teams for a head coaching position. For one, he reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching vacancy in January, but the AFC West side ultimately decided to hire Sean Payton for the role.

In the end, Harbaugh elected to stay put at Michigan for what will be his ninth season as the head coach of its football program. He released a statement in January noting that his “heart is at the University of Michigan.”

During a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took some time to touch on his brother’s future at Michigan. From John’s standpoint, he could envision seeing his brother being the head coach of the Wolverines “for life.”

“I don’t know, I feel like, again, you talk about providence too, and it’s good work; I think he’s really good about that,” John Harbaugh said. “He talked about, ‘Make no oath for the future.’ I think he’s honest about that. That’s probably the difference with him and all these other guys who act like they’re not open about opportunities that come along.

“Jim is open about it. I think his players respect that; his coaches respect that. And he’s just an open book, man. He’s a fun guy to be around. I saw some of the Michigan guys here, [and] they just laugh about how fun it is to play there and what a good guy he is. So, I think he’s at Michigan for life, probably, but then again, maybe God’s got other plans. So, we’ll see.”

Jim will enter the 2023 campaign with unfinished business. While the Wolverines both defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in The Game and also took home the Big Ten title for the second consecutive year, their upset loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff sure left a sour taste in the mouth of Jim.