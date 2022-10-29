3 reasons Michigan football will win Big Ten East over Ohio State, Penn State

After last year’s victory over Ohio State, Michigan’s inferiority complex has completely disappeared. The No. 4-ranked team in the nation have picked up where they left off after that victory and Wolverines football is dominating once again1.

The Wolverines have already throttled the Penn State Nittany Lions, registering a 41-17 beatdown in mid-October. Michigan has other challenging games before they travel to Columbus to face the Buckeyes, but the three-way fight between Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State is what the Big Ten East — and the conference as a whole — is all about.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team has reeled off seven straight victories to start the season, and they are heavy favorites to defeat archrival Michigan State at home Saturday. The Wolverines are loaded with talent and confidence, and here are three reasons why neither Ohio State nor Penn State will get in their way.

3. Michigan football’s ground game will not be stopped

Michigan football’s running attack will not be stopped. They have an absolute stud in Blake Corum who punishes opponents on an every week basis.

Corum is capable of providing steady punches and driving the ball downfield, but he also has the home run ability to ruin an opponent with the long play. The running back has demonstrated the speed to get to the outside and go the distance, and he has a 61-yard long run this season to prove it.

Corum has rushed 146 times for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 5-8, 210-pound junior has the ability to wait behind his blocks and accelerate through the hole like few at his position. Donovan Edwards is also a dangerous runner with 43 carries for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns, and his 7.2 yards per carry mark means that the Wolverines rushing attack doesn’t lose a thing when their No. 2 back gets the call.

2. J.J. McCarthy’s accuracy and skill as a passer

The sophomore quarterback has the ability to take charge of the offense and deliver pinpoint passes consistently. McCarthy has completed 111 of 144 passes this season for 1,297 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interception, and his start against Michigan State will be a critical one.

While the Spartans don’t have a defense that is close to Ohio State’s, the Spartans represent a huge emotional bridge to cross for the quarterback and his teammates. If McCarthy has another effective game and the Wolverines offense hits its usual stride, it will give the quarterback the confidence to perform against Ohio State in late November.

There are no questions about McCarthy’s physical tools. At 6-3 and 196 pounds, he has enough size and mobility to see over the rush or get away from it when the heat is on. McCarthy has rushed 28 times for 147 yards and 1 touchdowns this season.

1. Punishing Wolverines defense will set the tone

The Wolverines have a multifaceted offense, but it is the defense that truly establishes their dominance. Michigan is allowing just 12.1 points per game thus far, and they know how to crush their opponents hopes.

It is all but impossible to run the ball against the Wolverines as opponents are averaging just 85.9 yards per game on the ground, and they have scored only four rushing touchdowns.

The pass defense is also outstanding, as the Wolverines allow just 164.1 yards through the air per game. Edge rusher Mike Morris is a threat to destroy any pass play. He has 5.0 sacks in addition to 8 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble.

Linebacker Junior Colson leads the Wolverines with 49 tackles and also has 2 tackles for loss. Colson has the speed to go sideline-to-sideline to make key plays, and he has a relentlessness to his game that hels make Michigan football a contender for the Big Ten title and perhaps much more.