Michigan football fans had to endure another offseason filled with NFL rumors swirling around Jim Harbaugh, who reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their vacant- at the time- head coach position. Harbaugh chose to stay with the Wolverines- and has addressed the decision in statements through the university.

On Thursday, Harbaugh spoke publicly about the Broncos’ interest in him for the first time, while also re-committing himself to Michigan football. Here’s Harbaugh’s blunt response to the Broncos’ interest in him, per Aaron McMann of Mlive.com.

“Calls come in, calls are taken,” Harbaugh continued. “Those conversations are had. There’s a few coaches on our staff (where) those calls were had, and they decided to stay here at Michigan. I’m one of ‘em. There’s another. People do what they think is best for them, professionally and personally.”

The Michigan football coach said that “calls come in, calls are taken.” Jim Harbaugh did add that he thought the Broncos interest- and NFL interest as a whole in his staff- was a “really positive thing.”

Harbaugh, who garnered some serious interest from the Minnesota Vikings last year, was reportedly the Broncos’ “top option” if Sean Payton had turned them down.

While Michigan football fans have heard this before, Harbaugh did add that “he’s here as long as Michigan wants him here.”

Given the Wolverines’ 74-25 record under Harbaugh, it would behoove them to want him to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Both Harbaugh and Michigan football will have to continue to deal with the consequences- the Broncos and other NFL teams’ interest- of their success at the college level.