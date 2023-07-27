Once J.J. McCarthy became the starter for Michigan football, the Wolverines assumed their potential in 2022.

Michigan and McCarthy, the No. 5 quarterback prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite in 2021, advanced to the College Football Playoff national semifinal. The Wolverines lost to TCU, 51-45, but arguably have their best days ahead with McCarthy, who is a junior.

At Big Ten Media Days, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh praised McCarthy, whose approach reminded him of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Harbaugh called McCarthy a “once in a generational type of quarterback at Michigan” who does things at an elite level.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The thing that makes him the most special, differentiating good and great, is he's willing to do anything for his teammates,” Harbaugh said, via Rittenberg.

McCarthy is expected to lead the Wolverines to another Big Ten title run and maybe a second straight College Football Playoff appearance. The Wolverines were picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten conference by its media members.

“Michigan should be the favorite to win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season,” Athlon Sports' 2023 preview of the Wolverines said. “The offense will be just as physical and dangerous on the ground, and the defense should be just as strong, if not better.

“Throw in another easy non-conference schedule and the fact that UM gets Ohio State in Ann Arbor, and the road is paved for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines to continue their recent Big Ten dominance.”