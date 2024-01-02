Michigan running back Blake Corum can point to a specific moment when he knew the Wolverines were going to win the Rose Bowl.

Michigan football got a huge monkey off their backs on Monday, finally reaching the national championship in the College Football Playoff. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl. Following the game, Michigan football running back Blake Corum revealed the moment he knew that his team was going to win.

“When we scored and we forced overtime, I knew it was over,” Corum said, per The Athletic.

Corum has been an anchor in the Michigan offense over the past three years, as the team made three consecutive CFP appearances. But Corum had struggled in the past, getting only 13 yards on his CFP resumé. With one last chance to right the ship, Corum got 83 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown in the Rose Bowl victory against Alabama.

Michigan football is now 14-0 on the season and headed to the championship game against Washington. The two schools are the last undefeated teams standing in college football. Washington defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the finals. Neither Washington nor Michigan have won a national championship since the 1990s.

Corum has played a huge role all season for the Wolverines in taking the team back to the CFP. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards this season, scoring 25 touchdowns. Corum also came up with a critical 21-yard run in overtime that set up the Wolverines for the victory on Monday night.

Michigan football and Washington play on Monday in the national championship. Corum will get one last chance to lead his Wolverines squad to glory.