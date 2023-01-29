Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.

“Broncos owner Greg Penner and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met last week in Ann Arbor to discuss Denver’s head-coaching position without any deal materializing, league sources told ESPN,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

For Michigan football, it’s good news that Jim Harbaugh and the Broncos have not made significant progress in terms of an immediate partnership. It still sounds like Harbaugh will continue to be the sideline boss of the Wolverines for at least another season in Ann Arbor. As surmised by Mike Klis of NEWS, the meeting between Harbaugh and Penner could just be “due diligence in head coach search.”

The Broncos are still searching for a new head coach following a disastrous 2022 NFL campaign. Expected to be at least a playoff contender after winning the Russell Wilson lottery, the Broncos’ 2022 season went up in flames right away, with the team losing five of its first seven games and 10 of the first 13. Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t even able to finish a complete season as head coach of the Broncos, who parted ways with him after a Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s no way but up now for the Broncos, as they continue to seek for someone to lead the team from the sidelines.