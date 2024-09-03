Michigan football is making history, for something happening off the field. Former Wolverines star Charles Woodson is manufacturing a bourbon whiskey that's the first spirit sponsor of the football program, per Action Network. The spirit is called Team 144 Woodson Bourbon Whiskey.

Under the agreement between Michigan and the company, Woodson Whiskey will be sold at Michigan home football games. The Wolverines are now allowing alcohol sales in the stadium, starting this season. The bourbon will be used in cocktails sold at games, per Woodson Whiskey. The whiskey is described as 90 proof that has been aged for more than two years in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Woodson is one of the most prolific Michigan football players in program history. The defensive back, who played for several seasons in the NFL, won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. He was also a member of the 1997 national championship Michigan football team.

The star cornerback played for 17 years in the NFL, with the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders. He won a Super Bowl with the Packers in the 2010 season over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Woodson has dipped his toes into the world of wines and spirits. He not only manufactures bourbon, but also makes wine. Woodson recently teamed with the Las Vegas Raiders franchise on a bourbon whiskey, celebrating 65 years of the NFL franchise.

Michigan football fans are surely going to snatch up the new whiskey to keep warm while tailgating on cold game days.

Michigan football is under new leadership in 2024

Michigan football fans are hopeful that the school can continue last year's success this season. In 2023, former coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship. The football program is under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scandal, and is facing some stiff penalties.

One of the people facing those penalties is current head coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was an assistant to Harbaugh in 2023, and served as interim coach for some of the final regular season games last year. Moore could be suspended or face a show cause penalty for his role in the alleged sign-stealing scandal facing the program. The NCAA sent a notice of violations to Michigan, but the school can go through an appeal process to lessen those penalties.

Michigan football got past Fresno State in its season opener, 30-10. The Wolverines had some struggles on offense, but got the job done. Michigan next faces Texas in a major Big Ten-SEC showdown on Saturday, which will have large implications on the College Football Playoff picture.

Woodson announced he will be in attendance for the Michigan-Texas game.