The Michigan football team ended the 2024 season on a high note as they beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday. However, not everything was positive during the New Year's Eve victory. Quarterback Davis Warren went down with an injury during the contest, and he was clearly in a lot of pain. Alex Orji, who got significant playing time throughout the season and was the starter at one point, came in and finished the game for the Wolverines.

We now know that Davis Warren suffered a torn ACL during the win against Alabama. Warren took to social media on Saturday and announced the injury news.

“Celebrating a win and so proud of the way the boys finished this season!” Warren said in a post. “I unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the bowl game. Thanks to the Michigan faithful for all the support this season. Can’t wait to battle to be back on the field with my guys in AA and go blue!”

There were a lot of up and downs for Davis Warren throughout the season, but he continued to put his body on the line for the Michigan football team time and time again.

Warren was the starting QB for Michigan to begin the season, but he was benched after struggling during the first three games. Warren eventually earned the starting job back, and he certainly improved as the season went on. The season wasn't looking good for Michigan through 11 games, but Warren helped the team end the year with wins against #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama. Warren was a fighter all year long, and it sounds like he will be coming back next season.

The Michigan football QB room is going to have a lot more talent next year with freshman phenom Bryce Underwood and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene joining the program. Head coach Sherrone Moore has noted that he really hopes Warren is back next year as well.