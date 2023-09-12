College football in the state of Michigan is in an interesting spot right now. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently facing a self-imposed suspension due to recruiting violations that was announced before the season started, and he won't be on the sidelines for the Wolverines until their week four game against Rutgers football. Now, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker is suspended due to sexual harassment accusations from Brenda Tracy, who was brought into the program to help teach the Spartans team about sexual assault. At this point, it seems very unlikely that Tucker will coach another game for Michigan State. Harbaugh was recently asked about Tucker's suspension, and he declined to comment on the situation.

When asked about the suspension, Jim Harbaugh noted that he didn't want to discuss the matter, but noted that Brenda Tracy has spoken to the Michigan football team in the past and that he respects her work.

“I know Brenda Tracy, respect her a lot.” Harbaugh said, according to a tweet from Austin Meek.

Brenda Tracy was sexually assaulted in the past by student-athletes, and she now works with universities across the country as an activist trying to make sure that what happened to her doesn't happen to anybody else. She worked with the Michigan football program before working with Mel Tucker and the Michigan State program, and she was happy to see Harbaugh's response.

“I really appreciate this stance by Coach Harbaugh,” Tracy said in a recent tweet. “This situation should not be weaponized for the rivalry.”

Michigan State takes on Washington football this weekend, and Mel Tucker will not be on the sidelines for the Spartans.