The Michigan football team cruised to a 30-3 victory in week one against East Carolina football, and the Wolverines are heavy favorites yet again in week two against UNLV football. Michigan is currently favored by 36.5, which is right around where the spread was for the East Carolina game. Michigan didn't end up covering against ECU, but the starters came out of the game in the third quarter when it was already 30-0, and there wasn't much action after that. The Wolverines should be able to win easily again in week two, but the team isn't overlooking their opponent.

“UNLV has a very unique offense, and that can cause a lot of problems,” Michigan football LB Ernest Hausmann said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “They have a lot of fast, twitchy guys. This week, we’re not taking this team lightly. We know we have a tough opponent ahead of us with just what they’re able to do with their offense. We’re locked in this game.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ernest Hausmann made his Michigan debut on Saturday after transferring from Nebraska football. He is still learning the ways of his new team, and he will get more experience in week two against UNLV.

“That’s the thing about a playbook though, you never fully understand it,” Hausmann continued. “That’s the thing I love about a playbook, though. Each week there are so many things that you change about it. So you might know the playbook on a Saturday, and on Monday, it changes. And that’s why the whole game week prep, there’s nothing like it in any other sport. You go through a whole spring, fall camp, fall camp rules, but the playbook, there’s a lot of variables that go into it so you never truly understand the whole playbook.”

Hausmann is right, the game plan changes every week, and the Wolverines have a new one for their matchup against UNLV and that tricky offense that Hausmann mentioned. It sounds like Michigan is going into the game with the right mentality, and a mentality that should lead to the Wolverines being 2-0 after Saturday.