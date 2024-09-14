The story of the day surrounding the Michigan football team is their quarterback situation. The Wolverines had their best rushing performance of the season by far on Saturday against Arkansas State, but Sherrone Moore benched Davis Warren after throwing three interceptions. Every pass that he threw that wasn't a pick was a completion, but he just hasn't been taking care of the football this year, and it's hurting Michigan.

Last season, JJ McCarthy threw four interceptions throughout the entire season, which was 15 games. Davis Warren has already thrown six picks this year. Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore doesn't think the passing game is an issue, however.

“I wouldn't call it an issue, we're just going to go to work,” Sherrone Moore said after the game, according to a post from Zach Shaw. “Just like last week we wanted to improve the run game, now we want to grow in the passing game.”

On Saturday, it was a major issue, and if Michigan does that against a good team, they aren't going to win.

One thing that we saw from the Wolverines during their impressive three-year stretch from 2021-2023 was discipline. They didn't commit penalties and they didn't turn the football over. That has not been the case at all this year, and if Michigan doesn't clean it up before next week's game against USC, they're going to get embarrassed in their own stadium once again.

Moore put Alex Orji in after Warren's third pick on Saturday, and Orji did lead a touchdown drive. However, it is very clear that the coaching staff doesn't trust him to throw the football. Orji is a terrific runner and a special athlete, so if he did have the arm talent, he would've won the QB job to begin with.

At this point, it would be pretty surprising if Jack Tuttle isn't the QB for the Michigan football team when he is healthy. He was ahead of Warren on the depth chart last year, and he has the most experience. Maybe he can help turn things around for this struggling passing game.

#11 USC is coming to Ann Arbor next week for a huge game. Michigan needs to fix a lot of things this week if they want to have a chance. It will be interesting to see who Sherrone Moore goes with at QB.