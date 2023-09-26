In just a few hours, the talk of the college football world went from Colorado football to Ryan Day and his drama with Lou Holtz. Who saw that coming? It's already been a wildly entertaining start to the college football season, and it got even better on Tuesday when Holtz responded to Day during an appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich. Despite Notre Dame losing to Ohio State football, Holtz stood by his take, and he even went on to say more about Day and the Buckeyes, claiming that his rant was because he doesn't want to talk about Michigan football

“He doesn’t want to talk about Michigan, 0-2,” Lou Holtz said. “He doesn’t want to talk about the big game coming up against Penn State and against Michigan again. He’s a great coach. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s a great offensive mind. He hired an outstanding defensive coordinator from Oklahoma State. I think he’s doing a tremendous job. Ohio State’s a good football team. I don’t think they’re a great football team. He can go after me all he wants.”

Ryan Day was certainly defensive in his rant after the game on Saturday. Ever since the Michigan football team handily beat the Buckeyes in Columbus last year, him and his team have heard critics say that they aren't physical enough. While Ohio State did get the win against Notre Dame, Holtz thinks that Day is still worried about some of those tough matchups coming up for Ohio State.

If Day and the Buckeyes get out-toughed by Michigan and lose again this year in Ann Arbor, he is going to be in some trouble. Some Buckeyes fans are already calling for his job, so this could be a make or break year for Ryan Day.