The Michigan Wolverines are mutually parting ways with linebackers coach George Helow, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported on Thursday. Helow has spent the last two years with the program, helping the school rank in the Top 15 in yards per play both of his seasons.

He also developed Junior Colson into a Freshman All-American and an All-Big Ten linebacker, per Feldman. Helow will pursue other opportunities in the space.

Before Michigan, Helow served as the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach for Maryland. His previous experience also includes the safeties coach of Colorado State (2018-19), safeties coach of Georgia (2014-15), defensive graduate assistant for Florida State (2013) and a defensive intern at Alabama (2012).

Helow was entering the second of a two-year contract signed with Michigan last March, one that was set to pay him a base salary of $550,000 this year. The school will be obligated to pay out the rest of the deal if Helow is unable to find a job this fall.

Once the Wolverines coaching staff added Chris Partridge back into the mix last week, it seemed like only a matter of time before some kind of attrition with the program. It’s likely Partridge will return to his previous role as linebackers coach with the Michigan Wolverines in 2022-23.

“Whether or not linebacks coach ends up being Partridge’s role, it is disappointing losing a talent of Helow’s ability, especially considering he’s young and growing in the profession,” WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole wrote on Thursday.

George Helow’s departure is the second this offseason for Michigan; the team fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss last month for violating university rules. Analyst Kirk Campbell has since been elevated to coach the position.