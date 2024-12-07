The Michigan basketball program is locked in a tight one with Iowa this afternoon, taking a three-point lead into the halftime locker room in their second Big Ten game of the year. But even if the Wolverines end up dropping this game to the 7-1 Hawkeyes, fans in Ann Arbor can take comfort in knowing that at this time just one week ago, Michigan was about to hand Ohio State a devastating three-point defeat on the gridiron in Columbus, extending their winning streak over the Buckeyes to four games.

Of course, Michigan's stunning upset over Ohio State was marred, at least in the minds of some, by a post-game on-field melee which came about after the Wolverines attempted to plant their flag at the 50-yard-line. Both schools were hit with $100,000 fines for the incident, but Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore doesn't seem to be shying away from his team's involvement in the incident.

In an attempt to pump up the crowd at the Michigan-Iowa game on Saturday afternoon, Moore mimicked planting a flag, and predictably, the fans in Ann Arbor ate it up.

Michigan wasn't the only team that attempted to plant a flag after a rivalry week road win, but because The Game is the biggest game on the college football schedule — and because this was the first flag-planting attempt of the weekend — it shouldn't be a surprise that this story hasn't gone away, and Sherrone Moore dumped a metaphorical can of gasoline on an already fiery rivalry today.

With that said, let the countdown to the 2025 edition of The Game begin.