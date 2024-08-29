Former Michigan football running back Mike Hart was the running backs coach for the Wolverines last year, but he is not returning for the 2024 season. Michigan begins its season on Saturday, and they just made their RB coach hire on Wednesday. Former Vanderbilt RB coach Jayden Everett is the man for the job, and he is joining the Wolverines' staff just days before their season opener.

“Michigan is expected to hire former Vanderbilt running backs coach Jayden Everett, sources tell @247sports/@cbssports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “At Vanderbilt, he helped Sedrick Alexander become the first Vandy player since 2018 to be selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Before Vandy, he worked at Tulsa and Akron and coached standout players such as Deneric Prince, who spent last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, and others like former Akron first-team All-MAC running back Teon Dollard.”

Jayden Everett played college football at Indiana State, but he was not a RB. He was actually a linebacker, but now he coaches the RB position.

Everett started his coaching career at the community college level as he was the RB coach and recruiting coordinator at Hutchinson Community College.

After Hutchinson Community College, Everett moved back to his alma mater to be a coach. He spent four seasons at Indiana State before moving to the MAC and coaching at Central Michigan and Akron. Everett was coaching RBs at all these stops.

Everett coached at Tulsa after that, and then he made the move to the SEC and coached for Vanderbilt for the 2023 season. Now, Everett is with the Michigan football team.

A look at the Michigan football running back room

Jayden Everett has been around some talented running backs in his career, but it would be tough to beat what he was in his RB room this season with the Michigan football team. The Wolverines will be led by Donovan Edwards, who is a team captain, and he will be backed up by Kalel Mullings. Mullings started his a career as a linebacker, so he and Everett will be able to bond over that.

There are other young, talented backs in the room as well. They won't get a ton of playing time this year, but Ben Hall, Tavierre Dunlap, Leon Franklin and Cole Cabana all seem to have bright futures with the program.

Jayden Everett has a lot of experience and this seems like a good hire for Michigan. It certainly took awhile for it to happen, but better late than never, right?

The Michigan football team will kick off their 2024 season on Saturday night at 7:34 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan against Fresno State. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Wolverines are favored by 21.5 points.