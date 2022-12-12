By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh is doing everything he can to put Blake Corum’s injury concerns to rest. The Michigan football head coach shared high praise for running back Donovan Edwards, per 247Sports.

“This guy (Edwards)has 401 yards in the last two games,” Harbaugh said. “You want to talk about big games? This guy comes alive in the big games.”

Corum recently underwent surgery. The star running back was a Heisman Trophy candidate prior to suffering his injury. But Jim Harbaugh is confident that Donovan Edwards can help Michigan football moving forward.

Blake Corum previously shared a post-surgery message with Wolverines’ fans.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success! I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey. Even though I won’t be at game today I will be there in spirit and best believe my guys are ready,” Corum said.

Jim Harbaugh has done a tremendous job for Michigan in 2022. But leading the Wolverines to a championship amid Corum’s absence will be his most difficult challenge yet.

Rumors have begun to swirl about a potential NFL reunion for Harbaugh given his strong performance with Michigan. However, he immediately shutdown the rumors.

“I think the people are going to be happy to know that I’ll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh said.

It will be interesting to see how Michigan football fares in the College Football Playoff with Donovan Edwards leading the charge in the backfield.