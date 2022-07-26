Jim Harbaugh’s fiery take on Michigan mindset ahead of return to Ohio State

While addressing the media Tuesday, Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about playing at Ohio State this season for the first time since 2018. He had a very candid take on the matter.

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan playing at Ohio State this season for the first time since 2018: “They’re not going to flinch.” — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) July 26, 2022

“They’re not going to flinch,” Harbaugh responded.

The team did not play at ‘The Shoe’ in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off arguably their most successful season since Lloyd Carr led them to a split National Championship with Nebraska all the way back in 1997. At the very least, it was the first time Michigan won 12 games since that season. They reached the College Football Playoff for the first time, but were drubbed by the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

Nevertheless, There is going to be a lot of pressure on the Wolverines to continue that momentum and try to remain among the country’s elite college football programs.

Entering last season, it was reported that Harbaugh was on the hot seat. Not only had he failed to uplift the program to its lofty goals and expectations, but Michigan had lost eight straight games to Ohio State. Harbaugh was the head coach for five of those losses. But he finally got that monkey off his back last season during a 42-27 win at ‘The Big House.’

This year, Michigan travels to Ohio State on Saturday, November 26, two days after Thanksgiving. The Michigan-Ohio State college football rivalry is still considered the most heated in the sport. But unless Michigan can show last year was not just a fluke, it will continue to be one-sided.