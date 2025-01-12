Michigan State football delivered its first attempt at strengthening itself ahead of 2025. By landing one of the top portal players still available, and one fresh off a championship run.

The Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith are adding offensive tackle Connor Moore, per Pete Nakos of On3.com on Saturday evening. Nakos calls the former Montana State star a “massive pickup” to close out the winter transfer portal window.

Moore recently plowed running lanes and protected the passer for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national title game runner-up. His Bobcats fell 35-32 to North Dakota State — which ruined the perfect season attempt by Montana State.

He's now jumping from one MSU to another. Although this MSU is more renown across the college football landscape. Plus gives Moore the chance to prove he can handle the power conference rigors.

Michigan State adding All-American in the portal

Moore brings a bevy of accolades over to East Lansing.

He's a two-time FCS All-American who bounced between guard and tackle. He started in 12 games at the latter position, which saw him protect the blindside.

Montana State, with Moore helping clear the way, delivered a high-powered scoring attack in its run to the FCS title game. The Bobcats never scored below 30 points in all of their games. They also started the year beating Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) foe New Mexico 35-31 to kick off the season.

Moore's decision brings him back to Big 10 country, though. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder hails from Millsbury, Ohio. He even was scheduled to visit Ohio State on Saturday, according to Nakos. Ohio's Big 12 Conference representative Cincinnati was another on Moore's radar once he entered the portal.

He's officially the fourth offensive lineman addition via the portal. Yet he's the first representing tackle. Michigan State has Matt Gulbin of Wake Forest and Luka Vincic of Oregon State coming on board as guard/center options. The latter shares a previous Beavers connection with Smith.

The Spartans are bringing back starting tackles Stanton Ramil and Ashton Lepo. But now Moore can push one of them for playing time.