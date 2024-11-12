The Michigan football team let another game slip away on Saturday as they lost a heartbreaker against #8 Indiana on the road. The Wolverines showed that they were good enough to win that football game, but the coaching staff let them down once again. Michigan ended up losing the game 20-15, and they had multiple drives late in the game with a chance to win. At the end of the day, there were too many coaching blunders that cost them.

Michigan started this game off strong as they got a quick stop and then a long drive that got them into a goal-to-go situation, but they had to settle for three points. That whole sequence lasted about half the first quarter, and the rest of the first half was dominated by the Indiana football team.

Indiana was in control when the second half started as they led 17-3, but Michigan dominated the second half of the game and found a way back in it. Zeke Berry had a huge interception that set up Michigan inside the 10-yard line, but three straight run plays resulted in a field goal to make it 17-6.

The Michigan defense was on fire in the second half and they consistently set the offense up with good opportunities to get back in the game. Indiana couldn't do anything on offense, and that resulted in Michigan being able to get the ball back down 17-6. Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada has missed just one field goal this year and it was because it was blocked, and he was perfect on Saturday. He drilled a 56-yard field goal to make it 17-9, and all of a sudden, it was a one-possession game.

Again, the Wolverines got a huge stop on defense, and the offense got the ball back with a chance to tie it. Michigan had a short field to work with and they were able to punch it in, but the Wolverines missed the two-point conversion that would've tied it.

This was another game that the Michigan football team could've won, and the players did a pretty good job staying in the game, especially on defense. At the end of the day, this game, like many others this season, came down to coaching. The Wolverines found themselves in a position to win the game, but there were too many coaching errors that had a negative impact on things. Sherrone Moore and his staff have to be better.

This one is on the Michigan football coaches

This game was a tough showing for the Michigan football coaching staff, specifically head coach Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell. Let's start out by talking about Campbell.

It's not a secret that Michigan football fans have not been happy with Campbell this year. The Wolverines have one of the worst offenses in college football, and the blame falls on coaching.

Campbell has had some interesting play calls throughout the year, and he particularly struggled in the red zone on Saturday. The Wolverines had two goal-to-go situations stall out after Campbell brought in Alex Orji near the end zone on both drives, and the lack of creativity hurt the team. Everyone in the stadium knew what was coming, and Indiana easily stopped it. When he stuck with Warren the one other time, Michigan scored their only touchdown.

There were also two situations where Michigan decided to run the ball on longer third downs in Indiana territory, which made people think the plan for the Wolverines was to go for it. They punted/kicked both times. The play calling just wasn't there Saturday.

Head coach Sherrone Moore made some bad mistakes as well. First of all, it's his decision to go for it in those situations, and based on how the game was going, it was surprising that the Wolverines weren't more aggressive. Perhaps it could've led to another touchdown that would've won the game.

Moore also lost a timeout on a challenge that was clearly called correctly on the field, and he let nearly 30 precious seconds tick off the clock near the end of the game before calling a timeout that should've been used right after the play.

It was a rough day for the Michigan staff, and it cost the team. If Sherrone Moore is going to find success at Michigan, something is going to need to change.

Week 11 college football recap

This Michigan-Indiana game was certainly one of the more entertaining week 11 games. However, there were a lot of other good games around college football as well that people had their eyes on, and it was another exciting week. Here is a quick recap:

ESPN's College GameDay was in Baton Rouge on Saturday as Alabama and LSU battled it out in a huge SEC clash with big College Football Playoff implications. The Crimson Tide rolled over the Tigers for a 42-13 win. It was never even close.

In the ACC, there were some big upsets last week. Miami is no longer undefeated as they fell on the road against Georgia Tech, and Pitt lost a home game against Virginia to lose their second consecutive contest. It was a tough week for teams at the top.

The Big 12 had some important results this past weekend. First, Iowa State was upset once again as they fell on the road against Kansas. Colorado stayed hot with a huge win on the road against Texas Tech. Lastly, BYU found a way to get it done against Utah in a big rivalry game, and the Cougars remain undefeated.

Moving over to the Big Ten, it was a pretty quiet as everyone took care of business that needed to. The only close call was this Indiana-Michigan game, but the Hoosiers obviously took care of business, and they are 10-0 for the first time in program history.

Lastly, the SEC had a couple big games, one that we have already discussed. Georgia fell on the road against Ole Miss, and Alabama destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge. Other than that, it was a fairly quiet weekend.

Now, we're moving on to week 12, and things are getting more and more intense as each week goes by.