Mick Mars, co-founder and guitarist of Motley Crue, has filed a lawsuit against his bandmates with some stunning allegations. In the lawsuit, Mars accuses the group of a pattern of “gaslighting” him in an attempt to push him out of the band, with his share in Motley Crue’s income reportedly cut from 25% to 5% after he was “unilaterally” removed from the group. The suit seeks access to Motley’s financial records to ensure he is receiving all monies to which he is entitled.

Mars also accused bassist Nikki Sixx of performing to pre-recorded tracks during their current concerts, a claim which was supported by drummer Carmine Appice. Sixx responded on Twitter with fire saying, “A washed-up drummer speaking for our band without any of the facts is as ridiculous as bottom-feeder media running with stories without fact-checking. When you hear the truth it will be from us.”

The lawsuit filing also alleges that the group, especially Nikki Sixx, berated Mars for years, accusing him of having cognitive issues and making fun of him about his alleged poor playing on tour, including their stadium outing in 2022. This ended up causing a deep and apparently hostile division between Mars and the other three members of the band.

The lawsuit does not seek damages, only relevant documents about the band’s businesses in advance of arbitration. However, Mars’ filing provides a fascinating insight into the tension within the group, and his claims suggest that relations between the band members are far from cordial. It remains to be seen how this legal action will be resolved and what the impact will be on Motley Crue’s future.