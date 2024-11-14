ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Mickey Gall and Ramiz Brahimaj. Mickey Gall comes into this fight with his back against the wall with losses in three straight meanwhile, Brahimaj is just 1-2 in his last three fights coming off a one-sided defeat in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gall-Brahimaj prediction and pick.

Mickey Gall (7-6) is coming off a tough loss in his last fight where he went to war against Bassil Hafez but it just wasn't enough to get the nod on the judge's scorecards. He has now lost each of his last three fights and is just 1-4 in his last five fights. Now, Gall will be looking to finally stop the bleeding when he takes on Ramiz Brahimaj this weekend at UFC 309.

Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5) is best known for having a gruesome ear injury that he suffered in his UFC debut against Max Griffin. Since that loss, Brahimaj has gone 2-2 most recently getting dominated by Themba Gorimbo in his last fight. Now, Brahimaj will be fighting with his back against the wall when he steps inside the Octagon to right the ship against Mickey Gall this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Why Mickey Gall Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Bassil Hafez – DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 6 (6 SUB)

Mickey Gall is primed to secure a victory over Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC 309, drawing on his extensive grappling background and recent experience. Gall's submission skills are a significant factor, with six of his seven victories coming via submission. His grappling acumen was on full display in his last fight against Bassil Hafez, where he showcased his ability to control the pace and position throughout the bout. Gall's striking has also improved, as evidenced by landing 58% of his significant strikes in that fight, which indicates he can effectively engage both standing and on the ground.

Furthermore, Gall's resilience and mental fortitude are critical advantages in this matchup. Despite facing setbacks in his career, he remains focused and determined to return to winning ways. With a solid fight IQ and the ability to adapt during bouts, Gall can exploit Brahimaj's vulnerabilities, particularly in grappling exchanges. This combination of skills and psychological strength positions Mickey Gall as the favorite to emerge victorious at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

Why Ramiz Brahimaj Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Themba Gorimbo – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 (10 SUB)

Ramiz Brahimaj is set to overcome Mickey Gall at UFC 309, utilizing his grappling skills in this matchup. With a record of 10-5, Brahimaj has shown resilience and adaptability in the octagon, making him a formidable opponent. His grappling prowess is evident, as we've seen in past fights, which could prove crucial against Gall, who has struggled with defensive wrestling. Brahimaj's striking may not be as prolific as Gall's, but he absorbs fewer strikes per minute, allowing him to maintain composure and focus on executing his game plan.

Moreover, the emotional significance of fighting at Madison Square Garden cannot be understated for Brahimaj, a Bronx native. The electrifying atmosphere will undoubtedly fuel his performance and motivate him to deliver an exceptional fight. As he aims to showcase his skills in front of a home crowd, Brahimaj's determination and tactical approach are likely to lead him to victory over Gall this weekend.

Final Mickey Gall-Ramiz Brahimaj Prediction & Pick

These two welterweights will be fighting for their UFC careers this weekend in a potential loser-get-cut type of fight. Gall showed some real toughness in his defeat to Hafez in his last fight which gives him some type of momentum coming into this fight meanwhile, Brahimaj had a very rough going against Gorimbo who just couldn't find his footing in that matchup. Both Gall and Hafez are equally skilled so it's going to come down to who wants to more when they step inside the Octagon this weekend. Ultimately, Gall basically grew up fighting in the UFC has looked like he has made some adjustments and growth during his time inside the Octagon while same can't be said for Brahimaj as this fight should be fairly close throughout but Gall should have the bigger moments racking up more control tim eventually getting the nod on the judge's scorecards and get back into the win column.

Final Mickey Gall-Ramiz Brahimaj Prediction & Pick: Mickey Gall (-142), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)