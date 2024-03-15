UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Mike Davis and Natan Levy. Davis is coming off three consecutive victories most recently winning a hard-fought decision back in October 2022 making this his first fight in 17 months meanwhile, Levy is coming off back-to-back decision victories and this will be his first fight in 15 months when he steps inside the octagon this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Davis-Levy prediction and pick.
Mike Davis (10-2) squares off against Natan Levy in a lightweight bout that promises fireworks. This bout is a classic striker vs. mixed martial artist matchup, with both fighters looking to make a statement. As both fighters have shown durability and skill in their recent fights, fans can expect a competitive and engaging battle at UFC Vegas 88 as Davis looks to extend his winning streak to four.
Natan Levy (8-1) Natan Levy is set to face Mike Davis in a highly anticipated lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 88. Coming off a solid two-fight winning streak, Levy, with an 8-1-0 record, has demonstrated his prowess and adaptability inside the octagon. His recent unanimous decision victories over Genaro Valdez and Mike Breeden showcase his strategic approach and ability to control the pace and distance of his fights. Levy will look to bring his momentum into this fight as he looks to keep winning ways going this weekend at UFC Vegas 88.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Mike Davis-Natan Levy Odds
Mike Davis: -420
Natan Levy: +320
Over 2.5 rounds: -200
Under 2.5 rounds: +160
Why Mike Davis Will Win
Mike Davis is set to face Natan Levy in a highly anticipated lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 88, and the odds are in Davis' favor. With a record of 10-2-0, Davis brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the octagon, honed through his training at Fusion X-Cel. Standing 6'0″ tall, Davis has demonstrated his striking prowess and resilience, coming off a three-fight winning streak. His most recent victory, a unanimous decision over Viacheslav Borshchev in October 2022, showcased his ability to adapt and control the pace of the fight.
Davis' striking advantage is evident, with his hand speed, boxing combinations, and leg kicks giving him a clear edge over Levy. Davis' wrestling ability also poses a significant threat, as he has shown the ability to control opponents on the ground and exploit any gaps in their defense. As long as Davis can get on the inside of the kicks of Levy and keep off the mat he has the opportunity to extend his winning streak to four.
Why Natan Levy Will Win
Natan Levy's upcoming bout against Mike Davis at UFC Vegas 88 is a compelling matchup that leans in Levy's favor for several reasons. Despite being the underdog, Levy's unique skill set and fighting spirit make him a formidable opponent for Davis. Levy, an Israeli fighter with a karate base, has shown exceptional adaptability and resilience in his fights. His victory over Shaheen Santana on short notice in Dana White's Contender Series highlighted his ability to overcome adversity and perform under pressure. This win not only showcased his technical skills but also his mental toughness, a critical factor in high-stakes fights.
Levy's fighting style, characterized by his karate background, offers a striking advantage from the outside, allowing him to maintain distance and control the pace of the fight. His ability to implement wrestling against opponents, although not against top-tier competition, indicates a growing versatility in his arsenal. Furthermore, Levy's dedication to representing his heritage and breaking stereotypes adds an emotional and motivational layer to his preparation and performance.
Davis, while a strong contender with good hand speed, boxing combinations, and wrestling ability, may find it challenging to close the distance and impose his game plan against Levy's karate-based striking and movement. Levy's agility and precision could disrupt Davis's rhythm, making it difficult for Davis to land significant strikes or secure takedowns en route to scoring the massive upset victory.
Final Mike Davis-Natan Levy Prediction & Pick
This should be a barnburner as these two lightweights finally return to the octagon. Mike Davis is known for his knockout power and offensive wrestling game and will need to land his crisp combinations as Levy attempts to just kick on the outside. Levy will look to utilize his kicks to keep Davis from getting into boxing range and then mix in the takedowns to keep Davis from just throwing heavy leather his way. Ultimately, expect Davis to dictate where this fight will take place with his forward pressure, calf kicks, and crisp combinations on the feet that's where he will get out to a big lead early as he either gets a late finish of Levy or takes the fight on the judge's scorecards.
Final Mike Davis-Natan Levy Prediction & Pick: Mike Davis (-420), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)