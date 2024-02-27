The Minnesota Golden Gophers Cardinals are on the heels of a devastating loss after back-to-back victories and are now looking to get back to their winning ways when they head out on the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in this Wednesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Minnesota-Illinois prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Minnesota (17-11) faces the Illinois Fighting Illini in a crucial Big Ten matchup. Minnesota aims to improve its position in the Big Ten with a win on the road. The Gophers, coming off a blowout loss against Nebraska, will rely on their balanced offense and solid defense to get themselves back on track. On the other hand, the Fighting Illini will look to continue their dominance by beating Minnesota and improving their conference standing.
Illinois (20-7) riding high on a wave of solid defense and balanced scoring, brace for a feisty Minnesota squad desperate to break their losing streak. Illinois must contain Minnesota's dynamic scorer, but their own rebounding prowess could prove the deciding factor. Expect a gritty Big Ten battle where Illini's home-court energy could be the difference. However, don't discount the Gophers' ability to pull off an upset if they hit their shots.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-Illinois Odds
Minnesota: +11.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +480
Illinois: -11.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -690
Over: 155.5 (-115)
Under: 155.5 (-105)
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois
Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT
TV:
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Minnesota Golden Gophers head into Champaign this Wednesday night as significant underdogs against the Illinois Fighting Illini. But don't let the odds fool you, Minnesota has all the pieces to pull off a major upset.
The Gophers have been a streaky team, but they're finding their rhythm under the leadership of star guard Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins is a pure scorer with the range to open up the floor for his teammates. If he gets hot, Illinois will have a tough time containing him.
Minnesota's key to victory lies in its rebounding and interior defense. Dawson Garcia is a force on the boards and, along with Pharrel Payne, gives the Gophers size to contest Illinois's talented big man Dain Dainja. The Illini will look to exploit their home-court advantage, but Minnesota's battle-tested after playing tough Big Ten schedules. They won't be intimidated by the atmosphere.
Illinois thrives on generating turnovers, which fuels their fast-break offense. Minnesota must protect the ball and limit those easy transition baskets for the Illini. If they do that, they have a fighting chance. This game has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire thriller. Don't be surprised if the Golden Gophers shock the college basketball world and steal a victory on the road.
Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Illinois Fighting Illini are favored to win their Wednesday night home matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and for good reason. Illinois boasts one of the most balanced and potent offenses in the Big Ten. Terrence Shannon Jr. is an elite scorer who can create his own shot and put pressure on defenses. Coleman Hawkins adds a dynamic element with his outside shooting and ability to attack the basket. Dain Dainja is a force in the paint, creating a formidable inside-out combination.
Defensively, Illinois is known for creating havoc. They force turnovers at a high rate, feeding their fast-break offense where they thrive. Minnesota is prone to mistakes, and if the Illini can capitalize on those, the Gophers will be facing a significant uphill battle. The State Farm Center crowd will provide a raucous atmosphere, boosting the Illini's energy. Minnesota, despite some talented players like Elijah Hawkins, has struggled on the road this season. The hostile environment won't make things easier. Minnesota does possess the size to present problems on the boards, but Illinois's backcourt depth and defensive intensity should make life difficult for Minnesota's guards.
Final Minnesota-Illinois Prediction & Pick
Illinois is the more well-rounded team, especially playing at home where they are incredibly tough to beat with a 14-2 home record. While the Golden Gophers have been a great team against the spread all season, they have met their match in this Wednesday matchup. Expect the Illini to handle their business and protect their home court against a pesky Minnesota squad and cover the spread as they look to continue their climb up the Big Ten standings to close out the regular season.
Final Minnesota-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -11.5 (-105), Over 155.5 (-115)