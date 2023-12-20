MIranda Cosgrove may not drink, but she's 'open to it.'

Believe it or not, Miranda Cosgrove has never been drunk. Nor has she smoked.

An honest admission

During an appearance on the Good Guys podcast hosted by Cosgrove's Drake & Josh co-star, Josh Peck, she revealed that she's never been drunk (though she's “open to it”).

“I've never been drunk in my entire life,” she revealed.

She also hasn't even been “buzzed,” as she said, “I've sipped things before, but, like, two sips.”

“I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role and got used to it and just kind of stuck with it forever,” Cosgrove revealed. “But yeah, no, I'm open to drinking. I'm still planning on it at some point, even though I'm 30. I should've done it on my birthday, my 30th.”

The same goes for smoking. However, Cosgrove did take an edible one time, resulting in her sleeping for 17 hours.

Miranda Cosgrove first gained fame for starring alongside Jack Black in School of Rock. She also starred in Drake & Josh from 2004 until 2007 with Josh Peck and Drake Bell as their younger sister, Megan.

Right after Drake & Josh ended, Cosgrove would get a chance to lead her own show, iCarly. The show initially ran from 2007-2012, before it came back years later. In 2021, a new reboot of the series began airing on Paramount+. She returned alongside Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress from the original show.

On the film side, Cosgrove is known for her voice role in the Despicable Me franchise. The fourth installment of the series is due in 2024.