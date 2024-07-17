Miranda Lambert cares about her fans — the singer stopped a fight at her recent show.

During Lambert’s headlining concert at the Under the Big Sky Festival on July 13, 2024, Lambert yelled at fans who were fighting in the crowd.

“I can see your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” Lambert said. “So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, then we’re doing that tonight.

“Are we clear? Are we done with our drama yet?… Fighting is not okay. And it’s always the girls — we get crazy!” she continued.

She then took a swig of her drink and waited for the fight to end. Luckily, it seems as though Lambert was able to continue her set.

This is not the first instance of Miranda Lambert having to stop a fight at her show. A couple of weeks ago, Lambert stopped a fight during her show in Texas. She was in the middle of her performance of “Tin Man” before she stopped to check on fans who were fighting.

“Y’all fighting? During this song? Because I will come down there, and you won’t want that today. We’re not doing that today,” she said.

At least Lambert cares about her fans attending her show. She clearly has no problem calling out fans who get a little too rowdy and will break it up when she has to.

Who is Miranda Lambert?

Miranda Lambert first gained notoriety appearing on the competition show Nashville Star. She did not win, finishing in third place, but this helped put her on the map. Previously, she had self-released her debut album in 2001.

In 2005, she released her first major album, Kerosene, via Epic Nashville. The album featured hit songs like “Bring Me Down” and “Me and Charlie Talking.” She followed that up with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in 2007 and has released eight solo albums.

Outside of her work as a solo artist, Lamber is a part of the country girl group Pistol Annies. They also consist of Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. The group released their first album, Hell on Heels, in 2011. Since then, they have released three more albums, including 2021’s Hell of a Holiday.

However, this is not the only occurrence of Lambert teaming with other artists. She recorded The Marfa Tapes in 2021 with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Since getting big, Lambert has embarked on several concert tours as a solo artist. Earlier in her career, she opened for the likes of Dierks Bentley, Toby Keith, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, and Jason Aldean.

Additionally, Lambert has done a few co-headlining tours. These include ones with Bentley, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, and more recently, Kid Rock and Aldean.

On top of her tours, Lambert has gone to Las Vegas for a residency. From 2022-23, Lambert performed a residency in Las Vegas titled “Velvet Rodeo.” The shows were performed at the Bakkt Theater, Planet Hollywood.