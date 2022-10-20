Tragedy has hit the Mississippi Bulldogs as 18-year-old Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland reportedly died, the school revealed Wednesday.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN:

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach said via a statement. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

Westmoreland was just two days away from celebrating this 19th birthday when he unexpectedly passed away. In an update provided by TMZ Sports, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office said that foul play is not being looked at as an angle of the Mississippi football player’s death. As of this writing, the cause of death of one of Mississippi State’s own has not been revealed.

Westmoreland was a freshman at Mississippi State football at the time of his death. He became part of the team as an offensive lineman after a solid high school career at Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi.