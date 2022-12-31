By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

The SEC and Big Ten clash on the football field as the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Mississippi State-Illinois prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of an 8-4 season that saw the Bulldogs defeat their arch nemesis in Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl the last time they suited up for play, interim head coach and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will be in charge of leading the team to victory after the deeply saddening news of Mike Leach’s passing from a heart condition. Clearly, it has been an emotional past couple weeks for the Mississippi State football program and university.

On the other side of things, Illinois capped off a strong 8-4 season but saw themselves go down in defeat in three of their final four games and missed out on a chance to participate in the Big Ten Championship. In fact, the Fighting Illini were ranked as high as 16th in the nation before the wheel slightly fell off. Nevertheless, can Illinois end the season on a positive note with back-to-back wins?

Here are the Mississippi State-Illinois college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ReliaQuest Bowl Odds: Mississippi State-Illinois Odds

Mississippi State: -2.5 (-110)

Illinois: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, it should be expected that Mississippi State will most likely come out with a ton of raw emotion after losing one of the more unique personalities and top offensive geniuses college football has ever seen in Mike Leach. Under Leach’s leadership during the three years he was in Starkville, Mississippi State’s air-raid offense was a staple for a program that needed a shot in the arm ever since former QB Dak Prescott left town to take his talents to the next level.

When it comes to the Bulldogs finding a way to cover the spread on Monday, Mississippi State must find a way to move the ball versus a sturdy Illinois defense. Despite losing defensive coordinator Ryan Walters after accepting a head-coaching gig at Purdue, the Fighting Illini should counter the Bulldogs’ Air-Raid with some stingy play on the backend.

Keep your eyes peeled on QB Will Rogers who may be one of the more underrated field generals that college football has to offer. Rogers is the perfect catalyst for this pass-heavy offense, as he has accumulated 34 passing touchdowns through the air and has taken advantage of defenses all season long. Going up against a stout Illini pass defense will be a treat to watch for fans anywhere, and if Rogers can get in a rhythm from the get-go, then the Bulldogs should like their odds of finding a way to cover.

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread

Like previously mentioned, this defense is absolutely NASTY. Ranked as the top-scoring defense in all of the land with a points-against average of 12.3 points per game, this unit on the defensive side of the ball has made their opposition shake in their boots all season long. For obvious reasons, the Illinois defense will greatly leave an impact on the team possibly covering the spread if they can also generate some giveaways to give the offense a plethora of scoring opportunities. In their 41-3 blowout win over Northwestern, Illinois absolutely abused the Wildcats as they forced six turnovers on the day and only allowed 321 yards of total offense throughout then day. As a whole, the Fighting Illini only surrender 263 yards per game.

While hitting Mississippi State in the mouth defensively will be the key ingredient for success, don’t sleep on an offense led by QB Tommy DeVito that has showcased the will to score at times throughout the season-long campaign. Statistically, DeVito tossed 15 TDs to only four interceptions on the year and is a steady-veteran signal caller for Bret Bielema. Not to mention, but the biggest playmaker on the offensive side of the ball for Illinois in tailback Chase Brown won’t be playing in this one after declaring for the draft. Brown’s absence hurts tremendously, but Illinois boasts a strong offensive line that can open up some running lanes for any halfback that runs with the ball on Monday.

Final Mississippi State-Illinois Prediction & Pick

With a whopping ten Mississippi State players entering the transfer portal the past couple of weeks and Illinois playing most of their starters, the Bulldogs face an uphill climb with an interim coach running the show.

Final Illinois-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Illinois +2.5 (-110)

How To Watch

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 12:00 PM ET