The Southeastern Conference (SEC) media days kicked off on Monday with all eyes on the best conference in college football. Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off media days in a touching way, honoring late Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach. During Big 12 media days, Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire paid respect to Leach in a classy way as well, and now Sankey uttered some words and used an interesting gesture to remember the Bulldogs coach.

"We're going to miss Mike, but he is not going to be forgotten." @GregSankey honored Mike Leach at SEC media days ❤️ @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/jN2NHRTAkk — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 17, 2023

Sankey raved about the type of person Mike Leach was and mentioned he decided not to wear a tie in memory of him after the two had a conversation on the tie the year before.

Leach passed away at the age of 61 in December after suffering a heart condition, and the impact of his loss was felt throughout much of the college football world for a number of reasons. USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was one of many to pay respects to Leach after his passing. The Mississippi State football team decided to play their bowl game even after the tragic event happened, bringing a ton of emotions from the team.

Zach Arnett was named the next head coach for the Mississippi State football team, and he has a tough task ahead of him after the unfortunate passing of Mike Leach. Greg Sankey's comments on Leach, who became a national sensation in interviews on a regular basis, sure sums up the type of person Leach was on and off the field in a perfect way.