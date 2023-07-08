The Mississippi State football team has landed arguably the best player in the transfer portal. Seydou Traore has committed to Mississippi State, transferring from Colorado.

Seydou Traore told 247Sports that he's enrolled at Mississippi State. According to the 247Sports rankings, the Mississippi State football team is getting the top player who is in the transfer portal. Traore had initially transferred from Arkansas State to Colorado, but the tight end re-entered the transfer portal following spring practice.

Traore is one of the many players who has transferred from the Colorado football team since Deion Sanders' arrival in Boulder. Colorado has the top-ranked transfer class, according to 247Sports.

“Mississippi State is putting me in a great position to showcase my abilities against the best and develop me as a player,” Traore told 247Sports.

Colorado's loss is the Mississippi State football team's gain. Traore had 50 receptions for 655 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was a First-Team All-Conference selection in the Sun Belt. Traore hopes to play wide receiver in the SEC.

There's no guarantee that Traore will play for the Mississippi State football team in the 2023 season. Because he's transferring for a second time, Traore must apply for an exemption from the NCAA in order to suit up for the Bulldogs this year.

“I do plan on applying for a waiver for immediate eligibility,” Traore said. “I want to be able to perform for the upcoming season.”

There are now 13 players who have committed to transferring to Mississippi State. Before Traore made his announcement, the Bulldogs had the No. 48 ranked transfer class in 2023.