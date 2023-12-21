With Yoshinobu Yamamoto coming to MLB, a former All-Star will be joining NPB.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto seeing numerous suitors, the MLB is about to welcome another elite Japanese talent to their ranks. However, oftentimes players who start in MLB will look to go overseas to rejuvenate their baseball career.

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Jesus Aguilar has become the latest to join Nippon Professional Baseball. Aguilar is signing with the Seibu Lions, via Robert Murray of FanSided. The terms of the agreement are not yet known.

Aguilar entered the league with the then Cleveland Indians as an amateur free agent in 2007. In 2017, he was claimed off waivers with the Brewers where he spent two seasons. He has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics.

However, Aguilar is most known for his time in Milwaukee. In 376 games, the first baseman/designated hitter hit .261 with 59 home runs and 194 RBI. He was named to his first and only All-Star Game in 2018. Over his entire MLB career, Aguilar has hit .253 with 114 home runs and 402 RBI.

He spent the 2023 season playing for the Athletics. However, Aguilar only made it into 36 games and hit .221 with five home runs and nine RBI.

There's a chance Aguilar could've gotten MLB interest, most likely on a minor league deal. However, the slugger decided to forgo the entire process and join the Seibu Lions. In Japan, Aguilar will have an opportunity to prove his bat still possess prodigious power.

While he may not have lived up to his All-Star season, Jesus Aguilar is still a valuable hitter for teams all around the world.