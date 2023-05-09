The Toronto Blue Jays (21-14) visit the Philadelphia Phillies (16-19) for a quick two game series. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

The Blue Jays are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they are on a three game win streak. They were in Pittsburgh for their last series and swept the Pirates. In the series, Toronto was dominant on both offense and defense. Pitching wise, the Blue Jays gave up just three runs in the series. Starting pitchers allowed just two runs in 19 2/3 innings pitched in the three games. On offense, the Blue Jays hit .327 as a team in their series with the Pirates. They were tough outs at the plate and dominant on the mound during those three games and they will look to continue that against the Phillies.

The Phillies are struggling again as they have lost six of their last 10 and their last two series. Philadephia dropped their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox, but they did win on Sunday. Bryce Harper led the team with four hits in 12 at-bats. Trea Turner, J.T Realmuto and Edmundo Sosa all had four hits as well. Harper, Turner and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs in the series.

Alek Manoah will face off against Aaron Nola Tuesday night.

Here are the Blue Jays-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Blue Jays-Phillies Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-172)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Phillies

TV: Sportsnet Canada, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have been hitting the ball really well. They scored 22 runs in the series with Pittsurgh and average six runs a game in the last week. As a team, they are hitting .279 in that span and Dalton Varsho has been a huge part of that. He is hitting .458 with three home runs and thee doubles to go along with nine RBI in the last week. In those six games, he has struck out just twice. Toronto might be without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for this game, so Varsho will need to step up.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have the fourth best batting average in the MLB. With Harper back in the lineup, Philadelphia just got a lot more dangerous. Manoah has given up 39 hits in 36 1/3 innings pitched. On the season, he has given up five home runs as well. Manoah has also walked 21 batters in those innings. The Phillies do not walk too much, so they will need to be patient at the plate. Manoah will make mistakes over the plate, but Philadelphia needs to keep their chase rate down in this game.

Final Blue Jays-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Even though both of these pitchers are stuggling, Manoah and Nola are two aces on the mound. This has the chance to be a pitchers duel where both men on the mound go seven innings of one run baseball. However, they are not having the best seasons this year and the both teams can hit the ball. It will come down to who has the better offense and right now that is the Phillies. Expect the home team to cover the spread in this game.

Final Blue Jays-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+142), Over 8.5 (-120)