The Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) take on the Houston Astros (14-13) as the Phillies look to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Astros Prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one was low scoring and a pitchers duel. Each team hit a home run in the first inning, but the Phillies held Houston scoreless the rest of the game. Kyle Schwarber homered in the game. Edmundo Sosa had two hits in the game and recorded two runs. Philadelphia got a great start from Aaron Nola. He went eight innings and struck out six while allowing just three hits. Jose Alvarado picked up his fifth save of the year.

Game two was scoreless until Nick Castellanos blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Kody Clemens added a home run of his own in the game as well. Zack Wheeler was great on the mound. He went six innings and allowed just three hits and struck out seven. The Phillies pitching staff struck out 11 total hitters on the night. The Astros only run came from a Jeremy Pena home run in the eighth inning.

Bailey Falter and Jose Urquidy will get the start for their teams in this game.

Phillies-Astros MLB odds

MLB Odds: Phillies-Astros Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-152)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Astros

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have one of the best offenses in the MLB and it is finally starting to reflect in their record. The Phillies are hitting .276 on the season and .278 against righties. Philadelphia is also slightly better hitting on the road. Their offense is a threat to anybody on the mound, no matter who it is. Urquidy has allowed 30 hits in 22 1/3 innings pitched this season. Philadelphia will have a favorable matchup and should be able to scatter hits throughout the game.

Philadelphia has thrown the ball extremely well this series. They have allowed just two runs and have struck out 19 in the two games. They have a game plan against Houston and are executing it perfectly. The Phillies need to continue following this game plan and have another good game on the mound. Houston is slightly worse against left-handed pitching so Falter should be able to shut them down.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are being shut down this series and they are striking out quite a bit. However, they are facing a pitcher that has given up 28 hits in 28 innings to go along with only 19 strikeouts. He forces opposing teams to put the ball in play and it has burned him this year. He has given up a home run in four of his five starts this season. The Astros will have the opportunity to finally put some runs on the board in this game and they need to take advantage of that. To make things better for Houston, the Phillies are just 1-4 when Falter starts on the mound. If the Astros want to avoid being swept, they need to hop on Falter early and produce some runs.

Final Phillies-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Phillies have a chance to get some revenge from last years World Series loss as they look for the sweep. They are handling them in the series right now and expect that to continue. The Phillies should keep this close, or even win.

Final Phillies-Astros Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-152), Under 9 (-122)