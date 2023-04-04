The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night! This game will be game two of a three game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates are 2-2 to start the season, but lost the opening weekend series to the Cincinnati Reds. Rich Hill is the Pirates only starter to go five innings so far this season. The other three starters all went 4 2/3 innings. On the hitting side of things, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz have both started out hot. Connor Joe has three hits in eight at-bats as well. Roansy Contreras will get the start in this game as Pittsburgh goes for the series win.

The Red Sox were able to score nine runs in each of their games during opening weekend. They took two out of three from the Baltimore Orioles because of that. Adam Duvall has been red hot to start this season. He has collected 10 hits in four games and leads the MLB in batting average. Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo have also been hitting well as they both have a batting average over .400 in the first four games of the season. Justin Turner is hitting a respectable .313 as well. Pitching wise, Tanner Houck is the only Red Sox starter to go five innings this season.

Game one of this series looked like it was about to be high scoring to start off. The Pirates scored three in the first inning, but the Red Sox answered with five of their own. Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas all homered in that first inning. However, Reynolds would homer twice and Jason Delay added a home run of his own as the Pirates went on to win 7-6.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Nick Pivetta is starting on the mound for the Red Sox in this one. In 2022, he had a 4.56 ERA and had a 8.77 H/9 to go along with a 3.66 BB/9. This should bode well for the Pirates. Pivetta gave up the 12th most home runs in all of baseball with 27 during his 2022 season. The Pirates were able to hit three home runs at Fenway Park Monday night. If they can get their pitches and put good swings on the ball, they should be able to do much of the same.

The Pirates need to take advantage of the Red Sox pitching while they are still cold. Boston has the third worst ERA in baseball with a 7.50. They have given up the third most hits and the most home runs. The Red Sox pitching staff will leave mistakes over the middle of the plate. Pittsburgh hitters just need to take advantage of those mistakes and hit them hard.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston is being carried by their offense currently. Their .311 batting average is second best in the MLB while they are top 10 in hits, doubles, triples and home runs as well. They have also scored 33 runs on the season which is most in the MLB. The Red Sox will need to keep this up if they want to get back to their winning ways. Roansy Contreras is on the bump for Pittsburgh and he is not a strikeout pitcher. He will attack hitters and force them into contact. The Red Sox need to go up to the plate ready to hit. If they do this, they will win.

Final Pirates-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Pittsburgh might keep this one close. If the Pirates can hit how they did in game one of the series, they will be just fine. Expect another tight game, but Pittsburgh will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-162), Over 9 (+100)