Strikeouts are King in the MLB! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out the best strikeout prop bets for Monday night.

There is not a big slate of games going on in the MLB, but there is some real pitching talent on display. Of the 12 starting pitchers on Monday night, eight of them have more strikeouts than innings pitched. There is some value in the strikeout prop, whether you are betting the over/under, or one of them to record a certain amount. Without further ado, here are the four best strikeout prop bets for the games on 6/26.

here are the MLB strikeout prop bets odds, courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets Odds

Spencer Strider over 9.5 strikeouts: -112

Dylan Cease over 6.5 strikeouts: -134

Reid Detmers 7+ strikeouts: +122

Justin Verlander under 6.5 strikeouts: -112

Spencer Strider over 9.5 strikeouts

Yes, 10 strikeouts is a big number. However, that is something Strider has accomplished four times this season. That is not a lot considering his 15 starts, but the Twins lead the league in strikeouts. Strider has a very good matchup against a team that strikes out over 10 times per game. Strider should be able to extend his outing in this game, so there will be plenty of chances for him to rack up the strikeouts. If he pitches at least 20 outs, he can easily reach 10 strikeouts. Not to mention Strider leads all qualifies pitchers in K/9 with over 14, three more than the man in second place.

The reason the line is so high is because of the Twins failure to hit the ball. Minnesota leads the league in strikeouts by 60. They are also bottom half of the league in chase percentage (14th worst), chase contact percentage (2nd worst), zone contact percentage (3rd worst), and whiff percentage (worst). Pair that up with Strider's ability to get swings and misses and generate strikeouts, I like the chances of the over hitting here. I would even climb the strikeout ladder up to 13 or 14 for him if you want to take some chances.

Dylan Cease over 6.5 strikeouts

Cease has 100 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings this season. His 10.5 K/9 is ninth among all qualified starting pitchers. Cease has hit at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five starts and each of his last three starts. Looking at some advanced statistics, Cease is in the 73rd percentile in strikeout percentage and 72nd percentile in whiff percentage. He is very good at what he does and he has some disgusting pitches.

The Angels have the seventh lowest chase contact percentage and the ninth highest whiff percentage. Cease is very good at generating whiffs, so if his stuff is on, the Angels are going to be in trouble. Los Angeles has struckout the 13th most in the MLB. If Cease has his best stuff today, as he has had in his past two outings, he will hit this over.

Reid Detmers 7+ strikeouts

Taking Detmers at this numbe puts you in plus money and it is a good bet. Detmers had struck out 84 batters in 69 1/3 innings this season. He has also struck out 51 in 38 innings at home this season. Detmers has hit this number in five of his last eight starts and each of his last three starts. Detmers is in the 80th percentile in strikeout percentage and 74th percentile in whiff percentage. He has good stuff and it has been on display recently. I expect the White Sox to have trouble with him in this game and strikeout seven or more times.

The White Sox lead the league in chase percentage, so Detmers should be able to get a lot of swings out of the zone. Chicago also has the eighth highest whiff percentage. Detmers is a better pitcher in his home ballpark, so he should be able to get seven strikeouts in this one.

Justin Verlander under 6.5 strikeouts

Yes, it is Justin Verlander. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball history and has over 3,000 career strikeouts. However, he has not been the same pitcher this year. The line is set at 6.5 because the Brewers do strikeout a little bit more than the average team. However, Verlander has only had seven strikeouts in just two of his nine starts this season. That is enough for me to be comfortable taking the under. As mentioned, Milwaukee does strikeout, but Verlander is not the same strikeout pitcher he once was.

Verlander ranks poorly in both strikeout percentage and whiff percentage. He does not generate a lot of swings and misses anymore. The Brewers should be able to put the ball in play enough to not strikeout seven times.