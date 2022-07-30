MLB odds: Twins vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022

The San Diego Padres host the Minnesota Twins on FOX for Game 2 of this interleague matchup. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Padres prediction and pick.

Game 1 of this 3-game series was all the Padres. San Diego won 10-1 as they smashed five home runs en route to a dominating performance. Blake Snell pitched six innings and allowed just the solo shot from Byron Buxton while striking out seven. Rookie starter Joe Ryan allowed eight hits and all 10 runs for the Twins. This was by far his worst outing as the 26-year-old had been putting up a great rookie season. Game 2 will feature more elite pitching as the Twins look to bounce back. They are in a neck-and-neck race with the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central race.

Here are the Twins-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Padres Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Twins tonight is Sonny Gray. The right-hander is (5-3) with a 3.52 ERA in 69 innings pitched with a WHIP of 1.10. Gray has had a rough month of July but really picked it up in his last start against the Detroit Tigers. He pitched six innings allowing only two hits and one run. He struck out seven but will have a tougher task tonight. The Padres are coming off of a huge offensive game and the bats could still be heating up. The Tigers, however, did just beat SD in a series earlier in the week.

The Twins’ offense was non-existent in Game 1. Snell shut them down for the most part outside of the Buxton homer. They will need to try really get it together as they go up against one of the league’s top right-handers. Luis Arraez finished with two hits as he and the rest of the lineup need to string together hits in the same innings.

If Gray is on his game then this matchup will be a lot closer than last night.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres is 2022 All-Star Joe Musgrove. Musgrove is (8-3) on the season with a 2.63 ERA in 109.1 innings pitched. He’s 11th in ERA in the MLB and tied for 10th with his 0.99 WHIP. The 29-year-old is pitching at an elite level this season and the San Diego native is finalizing a deal with the Padres for another five years. If Musgrove goes on to pitch another quality start, then there should be no doubt that the Friars will be in a position to cover this spread at home.

The lineup finally got going last night. After weeks of struggles, the offense showcased five home runs in front of a sold-out Petco Park. Wearing their Nike City Connect uniforms, Luke Voit, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, and Jorge Alfaro all smashed home runs off of the rookie to stay undefeated in the colorful jerseys.

Machado continues to play at an MVP pace this year and the team needs Voit and Hosmer to get back on track. With Fernando Tatis Jr. eyeing a return in the next few weeks, no time is better than now to find that rhythm.

Final Twins-Padres Prediction & Pick

Musgrove is dominant at Petco and betting against him would be a risky bet. Take the Friars to win this game at home by at least two runs.

Final Twins-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+158)